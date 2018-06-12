Istomin upsets Kohlschreiber in 1st round of Stuttgart Open

Denis Istomin. (Michel Euler/AP)

STUTTGART, Germany — Denis Istomin upset two-time finalist Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) in the first round of the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday.

Kohlschreiber failed to create any break points and was forced to fend off six from the 100th-ranked Istomin. The Uzbek won in 1 hour, 41 minutes and next faces another German, Florian Mayer.

Kohlschreiber, who reached the final in 2013 and 2016, said: "I have the feeling that I got worse and worse as the game went on. Of course it’s very disappointing that I’m out. I’d have liked to have played another final here."

Also at the grass-court tournament, Marton Fucsovics defeated American qualifier Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-4 and Gilles Simon had little difficulty getting past Italy’s Matteo Viola.

The eighth-seeded Feliciano Lopez was 6-1 up against Viktor Troicki before their match was suspended due to rain.

