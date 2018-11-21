Italian players banned for match-fixing in 2011

In this Sept. 15, 2012 file photo, Italy's Daniele Bracciali returns the ball to Chile's Paul Capdeville and his fellow-countryman Jorge Aguillar during a Davis Cup World Group Play-off round tennis double match in Naples, Italy. The Italian tennis federation has banned Friday, Aug. 7, 2015 Daniele Bracciali and Potito Starace for life for match-fixing. (Salvatore Laporta, File/AP)

LONDON — Two Italian tennis players who previously were ranked in the top 50 have been banned for match-fixing at an ATP event in Barcelona in 2011.

Daniele Bracciali, who is still an active player, was banned for life and fined $250,000. Potito Starace, who has retired, was banned from any future involvement in the sport for 10 years and fined $100,000.

The Tennis Integrity Unit announced the sanctions on Wednesday, following a disciplinary hearing in September.

The TIU says both players were found guilty of two breaches of anti-corruption rules. One relates to contriving the outcome of matches and the other relates to facilitating betting on matches.

The 40-year-old Bracciali is currently ranked No. 100 in doubles and had a career-high singles ranking of No. 49 in 2006. The 37-year-old Starace reached a career-best singles ranking of No. 27 in 2007.

As a doubles team, they reached the semifinals at the 2012 French Open.

