Italy’s Fognini beats Chile’s Jarry to win Brasil Open

Italy's Fabio Fognini returns the ball to Spain's Fernando Verdasco during the semifinal of the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (Leo Correa/AP)

SAO PAULO — Italy’s Fabio Fognini beat Chilean Nicolas Jarry 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday to win the Brasil Open for the first time.

Fognini won the sixth title of his career. Jarry was trying to win his first trophy on the tour.

The final of the clay tournament in Sao Paulo was the first matchup between the two.

The 30-year-old Fognini said after the match his experience counted a lot in the win against the 22-year-old Chilean.

"It is never easy to win a tournament. I managed to wait for Jarry’s serve to be less effective, that was the secret," Fognini said.

In his path to the final, the Italian also beat Portugal’s Joao Rodrigues, Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and Cuevas, who won the three previous editions of the tournament.

