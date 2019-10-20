Jelena Ostapenko beats Julia Goerges to win Luxembourg Open

Jelena-Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, reacts after defeating Alison Riske, of the United States, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in New York. (Adam Hunger / AP)

LUXEMBOURG — Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia beat former doubles partner Julia Goerges 6-4, 6-1 to win the Luxembourg Open final on Sunday.

The pair played together in doubles in 2017, but this was the first singles final between them.

Ostapenko, a former French Open champion, won her third WTA singles title and first since Seoul in 2017.

Defending champion Goerges was on a nine-match winning streak. The second-seeded German conceded her title with her third double-fault of the match.

