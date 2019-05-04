Jil Teichmann wins Prague Open for 1st WTA title

Jil Teichmann, of Switzerland, pictured above. (Jason DeCrow/AP)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann rallied in the decisive set to defeat Karolina Muchova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 in the Prague Open final on Saturday for her first WTA title.

The 21-year-old Teichmann was 2-0 down, and broken again by her 22-year-old Czech opponent for 3-2, but came back once more before converting her first match point.

It was the first WTA final featuring two first-time finalists since July last year.

The 146th-ranked Teichmann and No. 106 Muchova, a wild card entry at the clay-court tournament, will make the top 100 in the rankings for the first time.

In the opening set, Teichmann wasted three set points at 6-5 before prevailing in the tiebreaker.

Muchova broke to lead 4-2 in the second set before serving it out with an ace.

More from Sportsnet
Bernarda Pera beats Qiang Wang to reach Prague Open semis
Associated Press
Anastasia Potapova rallies past 2nd seed Sevastova at Prague Open
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.