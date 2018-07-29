John Isner wins Atlanta Open for 5th time in 6 years

John Isner hits against Ryan Harrison during the finals of the BB&T Atlanta Open. (John Amis/AP)

ATLANTA — John Isner won the BB&T Atlanta Open for the fifth time in six years Sunday, beating fellow American Ryan Harrison in the final for the second straight year.

The top-seeded Isner beat the eighth-seeded Harrison 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at Atlantic Station to join Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras as the only Americans to win an ATP Tour event five times or more.

Isner improved to 31-4 in the event, winning four matches in Atlanta after a 6-hour, 36-minute loss — with a 26-24 fifth set — to Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon semifinals. The 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia has 14 ATP Tour titles, also winning the Miami Open in April.

Isner won three straight titles from 2013-15, and lost the 2016 final to Nick Kyrgios.

More from Sportsnet
Raonic: Mental strength separates elite tennis players
Josh Weinstein
Michael Stich, Helena Sukova inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.