Juan Martin del Potro withdraws from Rogers Cup with wrist injury

Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup with a left wrist injury.

The Argentine was scheduled to play Robin Haase on Wednesday and will be replaced by lucky loser Mikhail Youzhny.

Del Potro – ranked No. 3 in the men’s singles draw – has battled wrist injuries throughout his career, missing significant time in 2014 after undergoing surgery on his left wrist.

The 29-year-old lost in the final of the Rogers Cup in 2009.

He was on a potential course to meet with Canadian Denis Shapovalov in Round 3, had both players won their second-round matches on Wednesday.

Shapovalov, who beat del Potro at last year’s event in Montreal, plays Fabio Fognini.