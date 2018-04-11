Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova to lead Czechs in Fed Cup semifinals

Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot from Jennifer Brady, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open. (Peter Morgan/AP)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Republic will have two top-10 players available for next weekend’s Fed Cup semifinals against Germany.

Sixth-ranked Karolina Pliskova and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who is ranked 10th, will lead the Czechs at the April 21-22 series on indoor clay at Porsche Arena in Stuttgart.

It will be the 10th straight Fed Cup semifinals for the Czechs.

Captain Petr Pala has also named Barbora Strycova but has yet to decide on the fourth player.

The winner will face the United States or France in the final in November.

