Kerber congratulates Andreescu for win after ‘drama queen’ comment

MIAMI, Canada — In stark contrast to some immediate post-match hard feelings, Germany’s Angelique Kerber sent a congratulatory message to Bianca Andreescu on Sunday after the Canadian teenager beat her in the third round of the Miami Open.

Andreescu, who also beat Kerber last weekend to win the BNP Paribas Open, posted a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in a match that started late Saturday night and didn’t end until about 1:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

"Biggest drama queen ever," Kerber muttered to Andreescu before a quick handshake at the net.

It wasn’t clear what had upset Kerber. However, the three-time Grand Slam champion tried a more sporting approach in a post on Twitter later Sunday morning.

Tough battle out there last night @miamiopen! Congrats to Bianca @Bandreescu_ for a great performance and a well deserved win. pic.twitter.com/IpXzAJRNpi — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) March 24, 2019

Andreescu, an 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., took a medical timeout after seven games to receive treatment on her right arm. The trainer returned on two other occasions to work on the arm and shoulder area.

The Canadian did not immediately reply to Kerber’s post.

Andreescu, who rocketed to No. 24 in the latest world rankings, is enjoying a breakout season on the WTA Tour.

She will play No. 21 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the fourth round.