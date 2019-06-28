Kerber into Eastbourne final after Jabeur withdraws

Angelique-Kerber

Germany's Angelique Kerber returns the ball. (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

EASTBOURNE, England — Defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber reached the Eastbourne final on Friday when Ons Jabeur withdrew with an injury.

Jabeur rolled her right ankle during Thursday’s quarterfinal match against Alize Cornet and the Tunisian couldn’t recover in time for her second career semifinal match.

Chasing her first title since she beat Serena Williams in last year’s Wimbledon final, Kerber will play either second-seeded Karolina Pliskova or third-seeded Kiki Bertens.

It will be the third time Kerber has played in the Eastbourne final after losing in 2012 and 2014.

