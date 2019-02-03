Kiki Bertens beats Donna Vekic to win St. Petersburg trophy

Kiki Bertens of Netherlands holds her trophy after winning the final match against Donna Vekic of Croatia in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2019 tennis tournament final match against in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Kiki Bertens won her third title in six months on Sunday, beating Donna Vekic 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Second-seeded Bertens came back from 5-2 down in the first set to win four straight games and force a tiebreaker. Eighth-seeded Vekic saved three match points in the second set before Bertens closed out the match for her eighth career title.

The win continued Bertens’ emergence as a more versatile player. Until she beat Simona Halep to win the Cincinnati Open in August, Bertens had never reached a WTA final on any surface other than clay, but she has now won three straight hard-court finals.

Bertens’ current ranking of eighth is the best for a Dutch woman since Betty Stove, who reached No. 5 in 1977.

More from Sportsnet
Kiki Bertens beats Sabalenka, faces Vekic in St. Petersburg final
Associated Press
Petra Kvitova beats Azarenka in straight sets in St. Petersburg
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.