Kohlschreiber to face Bautista Agut in Munich quarterfinals

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber. (Daniel Bockwoldt/AP)

MUNICH — Three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber reached the quarterfinals of the Munich Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Mischa Zverev on Thursday.

Kohlschreiber next faces second seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who defeated Norwegian wildcard Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 at the clay-court tournament.

Third seed Diego Schwartzman lost 6-4, 6-2 to Maximilian Marterer. The German will next meet Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, who defeated Italy’s Marco Cecchinato 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev plays Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday, with fourth seed Chung Hyeon facing 2014 winner Martin Klizan in the other quarterfinal.

