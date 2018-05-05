Kvitova rallies past Buzarnescu to win Prague Open

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova celebrates with a trophy after defeating Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania in the Prague Open final match in Prague on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Katerina Sulova/AP)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Second-seeded Petra Kvitova came from a set down to beat seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the Prague Open final on Saturday.

It was the 23rd career WTA title for the two-time Wimbledon champion.

Kvitova broke Buzarnescu in the fourth game of the deciding set and held her serve for a 4-1 lead. The 10th-ranked Czech converted her first match point on clay on the way to her third title this year after wins at St. Petersburg and Qatar.

Buzarnescu, who played her second final this year, has yet to win a tournament.

Struggling with her serve, Kvitova lost her first set in the tournament after serving five double-faults.

