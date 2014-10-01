Laurendeau has been coaching since 1994. After wrapping up his own playing career, he felt the pull to give back to his sport — and his country — and help other Canadian players find success of their own. He’s made it his goal, over his 30-year coaching career, to help players transition from the junior and college ranks to the pro circuit and break into the top 100 and onto the Grand Slams scene as quickly as possible.

That transition, he says, can happen fast. It certainly has for Diallo, who’d previously worked with Laurendeau during trips home to Montreal over summer and winter breaks from UK. Nearly three years into working with the young star, Laurendeau describes Diallo’s playing style as “a big guy playing with a big game — a big serve, a big forehand.” But that wasn’t always the case.

After a college career spent working the court from well beyond the baseline — the NCAA game generally rewards endurance over risk, emphasising longer rallies on every point — Diallo and Laurendeau worked to tailor his skillset for the “fast and furious” game of the pros, as Laurendeau calls it. That meant moving forward on the court, putting Diallo in better position to press and create urgency at the net, and using his lofty frame and powerful serve to throw opponents off rhythm with shorter rallies and quick strikes.

“When you look at probably some footage of how he used to play three years ago to how he is now, it’s moving forward, it’s doing more serve-and-volley, it’s trying to get to the net and putting pressure on the opponent and trying to keep the rallies under four or five shots,” says Laurendeau.

The shift in style allows Diallo to use his size to his advantage, but it was also made with his health and career longevity in mind.

“Because the sport, really, if you’re a baseliner, is not designed for six-foot-eight guys,” Laurendeau explains. “There’s a lot of pivoting, and changing directions, and players playing behind you and you need to stop, and go, and everything. When you go forward, you’re more linear and you’re not changing directions as much.”