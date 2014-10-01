G abriel Diallo launches a tennis ball into the crowd and lets out a roar, his emotional exclamation — a mix of relief, released frustration, and unbridled joy at his victory, he’ll explain after the match — sending the fans to their feet.
It’s August 2023 and a 21-year-old Diallo has just won his first career ATP Tour-level match at the National Bank Open. He approaches the net to shake the hand of the opponent he’s just sent home, Daniel Evans. Then he smiles skyward and clasps his hands over his dark curls while his name rings out over the grandstand at Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium, as though the truth of what he’s accomplished has only just hit home. With the crowd going wild around him, it feels almost like a welcome party for the Canadian wild card fresh off the college circuit and still finding his footing on the pro tennis tour, a kid from Montreal who just spent three and a half years honing his craft away from home at the University of Kentucky before notching the biggest win of his career.
Two years later, that kid — now 23, his hair close-cropped and bleached blonde and his resume dotted with many more milestone victories spread far and wide across the globe — sits at No. 35 on the ATP Tour amid a stellar season that started with him ranked 87th.
“He’s looking at [top] 30, and 20, and 10. And it’s getting closer and closer. We can all feel the momentum,” says Diallo’s head coach, Martin Laurendeau.
At six-foot-eight, and with a powerful serve, Diallo has caught the attention of his competitors. And it’s no surprise he’s earning a few comparisons to another towering Canuck in Milos Raonic. But while the similarities in stature, service game, and their shared ability to steal an opponent’s momentum and keep it for themselves are there, Diallo’s game is uniquely his own. A late bloomer by many standards, as Laurendeau points out, Diallo’s approach to the game at this point, still so early in his career, is driven by progress as much as the wins and losses themselves. His first years on the pro tour have been like an extended education, through which Diallo has drastically transformed himself from a baseliner built to endure long rallies to a big-bodied disruptor that can set the tone and match up against anyone.
Now, Diallo returns to Toronto with real expectations of a run at an event he holds close to his heart. And he’s ready to show the home crowd what he’s learned.
D iallo was around six or seven years old when he started playing tennis. An active kid, his parents tried to funnel all his energy into sports and other activities. Diallo swam, danced, practiced judo, took piano lessons, and followed in the footsteps of his mother, a former professional handball player from Ukraine, with early-morning agility training and footwork drills before school. He loved all of it. But it was tennis that really captured his attention. At age 11 or 12, he locked in and started training more seriously, hitting the court five or six times a week and, as he says, “I haven’t looked back ever since.”
His talent and potential landed him on the radar of Tennis Canada, but while many of his peers pursued the junior circuit and a more direct route to the pros, Diallo needed more time to develop. His path instead took him south on a scholarship to the University of Kentucky — a decision he calls “a no-brainer” for that point in his development.
“I didn’t have the level to transition to the pros,” he says. “I was still growing and developing into my body.”
Literally. The six-foot-three teenager that arrived at UK in 2019 left three and a half years later at six-foot-eight and ready to measure up against the sport’s best. But his education wasn’t over. Upon turning pro in January 2023, Diallo reached out to Laurendeau, a former pro and longtime coach with Tennis Canada, about taking him on. The two have been working together ever since.
Laurendeau has been coaching since 1994. After wrapping up his own playing career, he felt the pull to give back to his sport — and his country — and help other Canadian players find success of their own. He’s made it his goal, over his 30-year coaching career, to help players transition from the junior and college ranks to the pro circuit and break into the top 100 and onto the Grand Slams scene as quickly as possible.
That transition, he says, can happen fast. It certainly has for Diallo, who’d previously worked with Laurendeau during trips home to Montreal over summer and winter breaks from UK. Nearly three years into working with the young star, Laurendeau describes Diallo’s playing style as “a big guy playing with a big game — a big serve, a big forehand.” But that wasn’t always the case.
After a college career spent working the court from well beyond the baseline — the NCAA game generally rewards endurance over risk, emphasising longer rallies on every point — Diallo and Laurendeau worked to tailor his skillset for the “fast and furious” game of the pros, as Laurendeau calls it. That meant moving forward on the court, putting Diallo in better position to press and create urgency at the net, and using his lofty frame and powerful serve to throw opponents off rhythm with shorter rallies and quick strikes.
“When you look at probably some footage of how he used to play three years ago to how he is now, it’s moving forward, it’s doing more serve-and-volley, it’s trying to get to the net and putting pressure on the opponent and trying to keep the rallies under four or five shots,” says Laurendeau.
The shift in style allows Diallo to use his size to his advantage, but it was also made with his health and career longevity in mind.
“Because the sport, really, if you’re a baseliner, is not designed for six-foot-eight guys,” Laurendeau explains. “There’s a lot of pivoting, and changing directions, and players playing behind you and you need to stop, and go, and everything. When you go forward, you’re more linear and you’re not changing directions as much.”
Diallo opened the calendar year at No. 87 on the ATP rankings after emerging from qualifiers and advancing to the Round of 16 at the Hong Kong Open. He made his Australian Open debut in January in dramatic fashion, winning a marathon match in his first main draw entry at a Grand Slam. His run all the way to the quarter-finals at the Madrid Open in April, which saw him defeat Grigor Dimitrov, ranked 16th at the time, in the Round of 16, earned him a 24-spot leap up the rankings from No. 78 to No. 54. His Libema Open title in June brought another leap into the 40s, and he showed out again in a main draw berth at Wimbledon last month, defeating Daniel Altmaier in straight sets before pushing top-five player (and eventual semi-finalist) Taylor Fritz to the brink in a five-set thriller in the Round of 64.
“To play on Court 1 at Wimbledon on my first time playing the tournament — it’s the stages that we practice for and we want to play for,” says Diallo. “It was a great experience for me.”
Every tournament, whether it’s an ATP 250 competition or the hallowed grass courts in London, brings a new kind of experience for Diallo, but through it all, he tries to stay consistent in his focus. “If you make it all about winning and losing, I think you lose a little bit of sense of the progress and the process,” he says.
Of course, the wins are pretty fun, too. And with every victory, there are new reasons for opponents to approach any matchup against Diallo with trepidation.
Nowadays, says Laurendeau, Diallo’s opponents will “pretty much tell you the same story about his movement and how destructive it can be, how disruptive it can be and how powerful it is.
“He’s quite a handful to handle and that’s how he’s managed to have such a quick rise,” Laurendeau continues. “He’s been just getting better and better at those skills and now he can compete with anybody.”
One by one, all those games, sets, matches, and wins — and even many of the losses — add to his reputation as a dangerous player and the Tour is taking notice.
A s Diallo continues to craft his tennis identity, he isn’t shy to enlist the help of fellow Canadians who’ve paved the path before him, including Raonic.
Diallo considers himself lucky to have shared the 2023 Davis Cup stage with Raonic, whose game he grew up admiring. And he hasn’t been shy to ask the 34-year-old questions along the way.
“I wanted to learn from him and I still do,” says Diallo. “He’s the best Canadian player we’ve ever had in singles, so it’s always an honour and a privilege to share the stage with him.”
Raonic, says Diallo, had “a huge impact on me.” He’s also always learning from other Canucks, like Felix Auger Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, “all those guys, that kind of lead the way for me to try to become a pro and to be the player that I am today.”
Like his fellow Canadians, Diallo cherishes the opportunity to have home-court advantage at the National Bank Open.
“I have very fond memories of that tournament from watching it when I was younger, seeing Milos make the finals and Shapo making the semis, to also getting my first Tour-level win there two years ago,” he says. “This tournament holds a special place in my heart. It’s a tournament where I think all Canadians want to perform and do well. A lot of expectation, obviously, but that comes with it — it’s a privilege.
“And for my part, I’m gonna do everything I can to be ready and to peak at that tournament.”