V ictoria Mboko was nervous ahead of her first match at the French Open, but she knew it must be natural to feel jitters ahead of her Grand Slam debut. She’d been training basically her whole life for a moment like it, after all. Vicky, as she’s known, wants to win every match she plays, but she did not have high expectations heading into Roland Garros, mostly because her first time playing in the main draw of a WTA tournament had come just two months earlier. She was ranked 120th in the world. If she won a match or two in the qualifying round of the Grand Slam, Mboko figured she’d be content.

The 18-year-old from Burlington, Ont., accomplished that goal and then some, winning three straight qualifying matches, none of them requiring a third set. And once she’d played her way into the French Open’s main draw, her perspective shifted: “Oh, let’s see how long I can do this for,” she thought to herself. By “this” she meant “win.”

Mboko went on to upset the world Nos. 45 and 59 in Lulu Sun and Eva Lys, both in straight sets. It took world No. 7 and reigning Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng to eliminate the young Canadian in the third round. Mboko followed up that performance with her Wimbledon debut, where she recorded her biggest win yet, upsetting world No. 29 Magdalena Frech before bowing out in the second round.