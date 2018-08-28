Luckiest loser’s fortune runs out as Zverev downs Polansky

NEW YORK – Peter Polansky’s luck ran out in the first round of the U.S. Open.

Polansky made tennis history when he completed the "calendar lucky loser slam" last week after being selected for a spot in the U.S Open main draw despite losing his final qualifying match. But his good fortune came to an end when he was drawn to play his first match against fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

The German star downed the 119th-ranked Canadian 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in a match that took just one hour 36 minutes.

Despite the result, Polansky’s appearance in the U.S. Open main draw capped a curiously remarkable run at this season’s Grand Slams for the 30-year old from Thornhill, Ont.

Polansky lost in the third and final round of qualifying at all four majors, only to advance by lottery to fill a spot in the main draw vacated by a withdrawing player.

While becoming the first player to complete the "lucky loser slam" could be considered a dubious achievement, Polansky has approached it with a sense of humour.