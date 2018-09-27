Madrid to host Davis Cup finals in 2019 and 2020

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts to falling confetti after winning the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament final in Barcelona, Spain. (Manu Fernandez/AP)

LONDON — Madrid will host the first two finals of the newly transformed Davis Cup.

Beginning next year, the top team event in men’s tennis will be played as an 18-team, season-ending tournament at a neutral site.

Teams will play one week in February to advance to the final in November, which the International Tennis Federation says will be played at the La Caja Magica in the Spanish capital in 2019 and 2020.

Defending champion France will host Croatia in the last Davis Cup final in the current year-long format from Nov. 23-25 in Lille.

More from Sportsnet
Argentina, Britain given wild card spots in new Davis Cup finals
Associated Press
France opts for clay to take on Croatia in Davis Cup final
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.