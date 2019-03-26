Man who stabbed Petra Kvitova gets 8-year prison term

Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, returns a volley to Donna Vekic, of Croatia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament. (Jim Rassol/AP)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A court in the Czech Republic convicted a man of knifing two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in her home and sentenced him to eight years in prison.

The regional court in the city of Brno ruled on Tuesday that Radim Zondra caused Kvitova serious bodily harm in December 2016 when he attacked her in her apartment in Prostejov.

The state prosecutor requested 12 years in prison for Zondra, who pleaded not guilty.

Zondra can appeal.

Kvitova had surgery on injuries to her playing left hand. It took the tennis star more than five months to recover.

Kvitova, who reached the Australian Open final in January, is ranked a career-high No. 2.

She’s at the Miami Open this week, in the quarterfinals.

