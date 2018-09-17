Report: Maria Sharapova shuts down for remainder of 2018 season

Maria Sharapova’s 2018 season is done.

The Russian star is withdrawing from her final three tournaments to rest up for a healthy 2019.

Sharapova has built her way back to 24th in the WTA rankings after missing time in 2017 due to her suspension for her use of meldonium.

The 31-year-old made just one Grand Slam quarterfinal this year (at the French Open).

She most recently lost in the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open.