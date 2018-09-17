Report: Maria Sharapova shuts down for remainder of 2018 season

Maria Sharapova’s 2018 season is done.

The Russian star is withdrawing from her final three tournaments to rest up for a healthy 2019.

Sharapova has built her way back to 24th in the WTA rankings after missing time in 2017 due to her suspension for her use of meldonium.

The 31-year-old made just one Grand Slam quarterfinal this year (at the French Open).

She most recently lost in the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open.

More from Sportsnet
Djokovic up to No. 3, Osaka at No. 7 after U.S. Open titles
Associated Press
Canada set up to be big player on future Davis Cup stage
Damien Cox

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.