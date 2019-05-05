Matteo Berrettini facing Cristian Garin in Munich Open final

Cristian Garin of Chile returns the ball. (Matthias Schrader/AP)

MUNICH — Matteo Berrettini will play Cristian Garin of Chile in the final of the Munich Open after beating fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-2 in their rain-postponed semifinal on Sunday.

The 37th-ranked Berrettini converted three of his four break opportunities to beat Bautista Agut in 1 hour and ten minutes, and the Italian has a few hours to recover before facing Garin, ranked No. 47, in the decider.

Garin ousted No. 3 Alexander Zverev — the two-time defending champion — on Friday before beating third-seeded Marco Cecchinato in Saturday’s semifinal.

Garin, winner of his maiden ATP title in Houston last month, has never played Berrettini on the tour.

More from Sportsnet
Chile's Garin upsets Cecchinato to reach Munich Open final
Associated Press
Garin stuns Zverev in Munich to claim first top-10 win
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.