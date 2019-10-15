Medvedev withdraws from Kremlin Cup after winning Shanghai Masters

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MOSCOW — Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from the Kremlin Cup because of fatigue, two days after winning the Shanghai Masters.
The fourth-ranked Russian was coming into the Moscow tournament as the No. 1 seed after beating Alexander Zverev in the Shanghai final on Sunday. He’s reached the final of his last six consecutive tournaments, including the U.S. Open, which has meant a busy playing schedule.
Russian news agency Tass quoted Medvedev as saying that he felt "drained psychologically and physically" after his Shanghai victory.
In Tuesday’s matches, eighth-seeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic won his first-round meeting with Russian Artyom Dubrivny 6-1, 7-5.
The defending women’s champion, Daria Kasatkina, was eliminated in the first round by fifth-seeded Dayana Yastremska. The Ukrainian won 6-1, 6-4 and will play Kirsten Flipkens in the second round.
Eighth-seeded Jana Cepelova won 6-1, 6-4 against Ekaterina Alexandrova.