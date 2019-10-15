Medvedev withdraws from Kremlin Cup after winning Shanghai Masters

Daniil Medvedev. (Sarah Stier/AP)

MOSCOW — Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from the Kremlin Cup because of fatigue, two days after winning the Shanghai Masters.

The fourth-ranked Russian was coming into the Moscow tournament as the No. 1 seed after beating Alexander Zverev in the Shanghai final on Sunday. He’s reached the final of his last six consecutive tournaments, including the U.S. Open, which has meant a busy playing schedule.

Russian news agency Tass quoted Medvedev as saying that he felt "drained psychologically and physically" after his Shanghai victory.

In Tuesday’s matches, eighth-seeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic won his first-round meeting with Russian Artyom Dubrivny 6-1, 7-5.

The defending women’s champion, Daria Kasatkina, was eliminated in the first round by fifth-seeded Dayana Yastremska. The Ukrainian won 6-1, 6-4 and will play Kirsten Flipkens in the second round.

Eighth-seeded Jana Cepelova won 6-1, 6-4 against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

More from Sportsnet
Medvedev wins Shanghai Masters for fourth title of the year
Associated Press
Roger Federer says he plans to play in 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.