Michael Stich, Helena Sukova inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Tennis Hall of Fame inductees, Helena Sukova, of Czech Republic, and Michael Stich, of Germany. (Elise Amendola/AP)

NEWPORT, R.I. — Michael Stich and Helena Sukova have been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

They were enshrined Saturday during a ceremony on Newport’s grass centre court outside the hall.

Stich won Wimbledon in 1991 and a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in doubles with German countryman Boris Becker, also a Hall of Famer.

The 49-year-old Stich said he is "so proud and honoured to be a part of the family."

Hall of Famer Jim Courier told the crowd that "the beauty of his game is what really sticks with me."

Sukova, a 53-year-old Czech, captured 14 Grand Slam doubles crowns — nine in women’s, five in mixed.

More from Sportsnet
Bouchard retires from Swiss Open semifinal with injury
Canadian Press
Eugenie Bouchard receives 2018 Rogers Cup wild card
Emily Sadler

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.