Milos Raonic advances to second round of Japan Open

TOKYO — Two-time champion Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic both advanced to the second round of the Japan Open with straight-set victories on Monday.

The third-seeded Nishikori beat Japanese wild-card entry Yuichi Sugita 6-4, 6-1, while the sixth-seeded Raonic defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-4.

Mannarino was the runner-up last year, losing the final to David Goffin.

Seventh-seeded Chung Hyeon was not as fortunate as Nishikori and Raonic. He lost to Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

