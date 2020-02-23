Milos Raonic loses to Opelka in semifinal at Delray Beach Open event

Milos-Raonic

Canada's Milos Raonic makes a backhand return. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — American Reilly Opelka defeated Canadian Milos Raonic on Sunday to advance to the final of the Delray Beach Open men’s tennis tournament.

The six-foot-11, 225-pound Opelka secured a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 semifinal win over Raonic. The two were relegated to playing Sunday after their match Saturday night was postponed due to rain.

Opelka will face unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the final later Sunday.

Opelka tied the head-to-head series 1-1. Raonic, of Thornhill, Ont., won the first meeting last year at Wimbledon in straight sets.

More from Sportsnet
Felix Auger-Aliassime loses to Tsitsipas in Open 13 Provence final
Canadian Press
Simona Halep wins Dubai tiebreaker to secure 20th title
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.