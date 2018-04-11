Mladenovic, Parmentier named in France’s Fed Cup team

Kristina Mladenovic, of France. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

PARIS — Kristina Mladenovic, Pauline Parmentier and Amandine Hesse have been named in France’s Fed Cup team for the semifinals against the United States.

France will host the Americans on clay in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence from April 21-22 at the new 6,700-capacity Arena Pays d’Aix.

France will once again be without seventh-ranked Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet. Garcia prioritizes her singles career while Cornet is under investigation by the International Tennis Federation after missing three out-of-competition doping tests in the past year.

France and the United States will meet for a 14th time, with the Americans holding an 11-2 winning record.

