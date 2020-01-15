Muguruza withdraws from Hobart International due to illness

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia returns to Spain's Garbine Muguruza in a Women's singles match during day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (Tim Ireland/AP)

HOBART, Australia — Two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza has withdrawn from her quarterfinal match at the Hobart International on Thursday with a viral illness.

Second-seeded Muguruza was scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova. The Russian will receive a walkover and advance to the semifinals.

Muguruza won the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon.

Top-seeded Elise Mehrtens was scheduled to play Heather Watson among the other quarterfinals on Thursday.

