Nadal beats Tsitsipas in straight sets to win 4th Rogers Cup

TORONTO — Top-ranked Rafael Nadal is the winner of the Rogers Cup.

The veteran Spaniard defeated unseeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the men’s singles final at Aviva Centre.

It’s Nadal’s fifth ATP title of the season and his fourth career Rogers Cup crown.

Tsitsipas beat four top-10 players to reach his first Masters 1000 final, but he had no answer for the top seed.

Earlier, Finland’s Henri Kontinen and Australia’s John Peers won the doubles title with a 6-2, 6-7 (7), 10-6 win over Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand.