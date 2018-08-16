No. 1 Halep wins suspended match, advances in Cincinnati

Simona Halep, of Romania, returns to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (John Minchillo/AP)

MASON, Ohio — Top-ranked Simona Halep needed only eight points to complete a gritty comeback that was put on hold overnight by rain, beating qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday afternoon.

Rain resulted in three matches suspended overnight. Halep had overcome an injury and staged a third-set rally when the storm arrived.

She appeared to aggravate her lower back on a 105 mph serve Wednesday and took a medical timeout after dropping the first three games of the final set. She then ran off four straight games for a 4-3 lead when rain arrived.

She finished it off in 5 minutes Thursday afternoon. Halep will face Ashleigh Barty in the last match on Thursday night.

