No. 1 Halep wins suspended match, advances in Cincinnati

MASON, Ohio — Top-ranked Simona Halep needed only eight points to complete a gritty comeback that was put on hold overnight by rain, beating qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday afternoon.

Rain resulted in three matches suspended overnight. Halep had overcome an injury and staged a third-set rally when the storm arrived.

She appeared to aggravate her lower back on a 105 mph serve Wednesday and took a medical timeout after dropping the first three games of the final set. She then ran off four straight games for a 4-3 lead when rain arrived.

She finished it off in 5 minutes Thursday afternoon. Halep will face Ashleigh Barty in the last match on Thursday night.