No. 2 seed Kvitova loses opening match at Charleston

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic. (Joe Skipper/AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Kristyna Pliskova rallied from a set down to knock out two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova at the WTA’s Volvo Car Open on Wednesday.

Kvitova of the Czech Republic won six of the first seven games to take the opening set before countrywoman Pliskova came back for a 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory to advance to the round of 16 in the WTA’s first clay-court event of the season.

No. 5 seed Julia Georges of Germany topped American Kristie Ahn 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (1), No. 8 Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia defeated Caroline Dolehide of the United States in three sets, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1, No. 9 seed Australian Ashleigh Barty ousted Tatjana Maria 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and No. 10 seed Naomi Osaka of Japan defeated Laura Siegemund of Germany 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Other seeded winners were No. 12 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, No. 13 Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania and No. 14 Alize Cornet of France.

No. 11 seed Daria Gavrilova of Australia lost in three sets to Italy’s Camila Giorgi.

No. 6 seed Johanna Konta of Australia and No. 7 seed Madison Keys play later.

More from Sportsnet
Struggling Djokovic announces splits with Agassi, Stepanek
Associated Press
Osaka, Gavrilova among seeds advancing at Volvo Car Open
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.