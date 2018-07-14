Novak Djokovic outlasts Rafael Nadal, advances to Wimbledon final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point during his men's singles semifinals match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Tim Ireland/AP)

Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in five sets, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 10-8 to advance to the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

It was the 52nd meeting between the two tennis greats, with Djokovic now holding a 27-25 edge.

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, who prevailed in a five-set marathon match over American John Isner in the other semifinal, awaits in Sunday’s final.

