Novak Djokovic outlasts Rafael Nadal, advances to Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in five sets, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 10-8 to advance to the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

It was the 52nd meeting between the two tennis greats, with Djokovic now holding a 27-25 edge.

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, who prevailed in a five-set marathon match over American John Isner in the other semifinal, awaits in Sunday’s final.

More to come.