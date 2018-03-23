Osaka loses to Svitolina in 2nd round of Miami Open

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina hits a forehand. (Nathan Denette/CP)

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Naomi Osaka’s breakthrough winning streak this month ended Friday with a loss to No. 4-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Miami Open.

Osaka said began feeling ill before the match but didn’t want to retire after upsetting eight-time champion Serena Williams in the first round.

The 20-year-old Osaka is ranked a career-high 22nd and won her first career title last week at Indian Wells.

