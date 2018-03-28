Ostapenko reaches Miami Open semifinals

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. (MARTIN DOKOUPIL/EPA)

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — No. 6 seed Jelena Ostapenko is headed to the semifinals of the Miami Open.

Ostapenko ousted fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 7-6, 7-6 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals at Key Biscayne for the first time. Next up for Ostapenko is either No. 8 seed Venus Williams or qualifier Danielle Collins in the semifinals on Thursday.

Williams and Collins play Wednesday night in an all-American quarterfinal.

The other women’s semifinal is also Thursday, No. 13 Sloane Stephens is set to meet three-time Miami champion Victoria Azarenka

Men’s quarterfinal play begins Wednesday, with No. 14 John Isner meeting No. 19 Hyeon Chung and No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro facing No. 20 Milos Raonic.

