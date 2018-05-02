Petra Kvitova cruises into Prague Open quarterfinals

Petra Kvitova. (Marijan Murat/AP)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Second-seeded Petra Kvitova cruised into the quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over unseeded Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva on Wednesday.

Kvitova will face fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova, who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 over another Russian, Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Sixth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China eliminated Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-4, wile seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu dispatched another qualifier, Antonia Lottner of Germany, 6-0, 7-6 (7).

Former finalist Samantha Stosur advanced to her first WTA quarterfinal this year with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Czech Denisa Allertova. The Australian will face Italian Camila Giorgi, who dismissed Tamara Korpatsch of Germany 6-4, 6-2.

Kristyna Pliskova also made the quarters by defeating Qiang Wang of China 6-2, 7-6 (3) and Jasmine Paolini of Italy beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 6-4, 6-1.

