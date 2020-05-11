Pliskova, Kvitova to lead teams in charity competition

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and third-ranked Karolina Pliskova will lead two teams in a charity competition during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pliskova’s team will include her twin-sister Kristyna, 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova, Tereza Martincova and Nikola Bartunkova.

Kvitova will be joined in her squad by Barbora Str?cova, Katerina Siniakova, Barbora Krejcikova, Linda Fruhvirtova and Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova.

"It’s a great opportunity for us to play a unique tournament," Pliskova said.

The first of the four tournaments that are part of the competition is scheduled for June 13-15 in Prague.

Separately, the first of a series of tournaments organized by the Czech tennis federation is scheduled for May 26-28 in Prague.

Top Czech women, including Pliskova and Kvitova are set to play while Jiri Vesely is the highest ranked player in the men’s draw.

All the tournaments will be without spectators. The matches will be broadcast on television.