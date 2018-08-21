Polansky tops Gutierrez-Ferrol at U.S. Open qualifiers

Peter Polansky, of Canada. (Graham Hughes/CP)

NEW YORK — Canadian Peter Polansky has advanced to the second round of U.S. Open qualifying with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Sergio Gutierrez-Ferrol of Spain on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old of Thornhill, Ont., won 59 of the total points to Gutierrez-Ferrol’s 48 and came out on top of 82 per cent of points from his first serve.

Polansky, who is ranked 120th in the world, also broke the 29-year-old Spaniard twice in three opportunities.

Polansky is slated to face Santiago Giraldo of Columbia on Thursday.

He has made all three previous majors of the year as a lucky loser, making him the first player in the Open Era to receive entries by that method into three Grand Slams in a row during the same season.

