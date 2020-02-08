Pospisil advances to Open Sud de France final with upset of Goffin

Vasek-Pospisil

Canada's Vasek Pospisil celebrates a point during the Davis Cup tennis match against Italy's Fabio Fognini in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Pospisil has recorded a major upset to open the inaugural Davis Cup Finals. (Bernat Armangue / CP)

MONTPELLIER, France – Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil upset Belgium’s David Goffin 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 to advance to the final of the Open Sud de France on Saturday.

Pospisil entered the match ranked 132nd on the ATP Tour, while Goffin was No. 10.

In their one previous meeting Goffin beat Pospisil 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (6) in the round of 32 at the 2013 Cincinnati Open.

Pospisil will play France’s Gael Monfils in Sunday’s final.

Monfils, No. 9 in the world, beat Filip Krajinoic 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the tournament’s other semifinal on Saturday.

