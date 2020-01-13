Pospisil beats Sousa in Auckland, will face Shapovalov in second-round

Canada's Vasek Pospisil returns the ball to Russia's Andrey Rublev during their Davis Cup semifinal match. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil downed Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the Auckland Open, setting up an all-Canadian second-round tilt.

Pospisil will face second-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ontario on Wednesday at the ATP 250-level tournament.

Shapovalov, the top-ranked Canadian at No. 13, received a bye into the second round.

The 146th-ranked Pospisil fired five aces to Sousa’s two and won 83 per cent of his first-service points en route to upsetting his No. 58-ranked opponent.

The match was interrupted by rain with Pospisil leading 4-2 in the second set.

More from Sportsnet
Vasek-Pospisil
Vasek Pospisil to play in Calgary's ATP Challenger tennis tournament
Canadian Press
ITF-Australia-Fires
ITF, Grand Slam tournaments pledge $400K for wildfire help
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.