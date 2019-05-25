Putintseva beats Zidansek at Nuremberg Cup to win first title

yulia-putintseva-hits-a-shot

Yulia Putintseva, of Kazakhstan. (Joel Auerbach/AP)

NUREMBERG, Germany — Top-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan defeated Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to win the Nuremberg Cup final for her first WTA singles title on Saturday.

The 39th-ranked Putintseva converted her second match point to win the clay-court tournament.

The Moscow-born player, a two-time French Open quarterfinalist, had lost previous finals at Guangzhou last year and at St. Petersburg in 2017.

Putintseva’s quarterfinal against Anna-Lena Friedsam lasted a season-longest 3 hours, 21 minutes on Thursday.

The 68th-ranked Zidansek was playing in her first final.

More from Sportsnet
Felix-Auger-Aliassime
Paire beats Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime in Lyon final
Canadian Press
Canada's tennis elite making an impact in hockey-crazed country
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.