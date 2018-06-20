Querrey beats Wawrinka to advance to last 8 at Queen’s Club

Sam Querrey of the USA plays a return to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

LONDON — Fifth-seeded Sam Querrey advanced to the quarterfinals at Queen’s Club by beating Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-1 on Wednesday.

The big-serving American won in just under two hours against Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam singles champion.

The first two sets were even, but Querrey ran away with the decider to set up a meeting with top-seeded Marin Cilic or Gilles Muller at the Wimbledon warmup tournament.

