Querrey beats Wawrinka to advance to last 8 at Queen’s Club

LONDON — Fifth-seeded Sam Querrey advanced to the quarterfinals at Queen’s Club by beating Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-1 on Wednesday.

The big-serving American won in just under two hours against Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam singles champion.

The first two sets were even, but Querrey ran away with the decider to set up a meeting with top-seeded Marin Cilic or Gilles Muller at the Wimbledon warmup tournament.