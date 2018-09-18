Radwanska beats Mattek-Sands to advance at Korea Open

Agnieszka Radwanska, of Poland. (Kevin Hagen/AP)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Agnieszka Radwanska began her quest for a second Korea Open title with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands on Tuesday.

Radwanska, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2012 and won the Korea Open the following year, broke Mattek-Sands’ serve in the last game to clinch the victory.

Also, fourth-seeded Magdalena Rybarikova retired with an injury while trailing Mandy Minella 6-3, 3-2, fifth-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck lost to Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 7-5, 7-5, and sixth-seeded Hsieh Su-wei beat Jil Teichmann 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (0).

More from Sportsnet
Sakkari cruises to comfortable opening win at Korea Open
Associated Press
Report: Milos Raonic to replace Juan Martin del Potro at Laver Cup
Daniel Goffenberg

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.