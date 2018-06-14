Raonic cruises past Fucsovics, advances to Stuttgart quarters

Canada's Milos Raonic. (Alastair Grant/AP)

STUTTGART, Germany — Canada’s Milos Raonic is through to the quarterfinals of the Mercedes Cup after posting a 6-2, 6-4 win over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics on Thursday.

As he often does, Raonic used his fearsome serve to his advantage in the second-round match. He had 19 aces, compared to just three for Fucsovics.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., won 86 per cent of his first service points, and 92 per cent of second service points. The seventh seed converted all three of his break point opportunities, and never faced break point himself.

Next up for Raonic is third-seed Tomas Berdych. Raonic holds a 5-3 edge in previous matchups against Berdych, though the Czech veteran won their last meeting in the semifinals of the 2017 Lyon clay-court tournament.

Raonic is playing in the grass-court Stuttgart event as he prepares for Wimbledon after missing the end of the clay-court season, including the French Open, with an undisclosed injury.

More from Sportsnet
Canada set to play host to the Netherlands in Davis Cup tie in Toronto
Canadian Press
Konta beats Watson to make Nottingham quarters
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.