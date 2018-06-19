Raonic pulls out of Queen’s Club with right shoulder injury

Milos Raonic pulled out of Queen's Club. (Dita Alangkara/AP)

LONDON — Milos Raonic has pulled out of the Queen’s Club grass-court tennis tournament with a right shoulder injury.

The tournament made the announcement on its official Twitter account Tuesday, just hours after Raonic won his first-round match over Yuki Bhambri. Raonic was up 6-1, 3-1 on Bhambri before the Indian qualifier retired.

Raonic, of Thornhill, Ont., was coming off a run to the final at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany, where he lost to top-ranked Roger Federer on Sunday.

His status for Wimbledon, which starts July 2 at the All England Club, is now in question. He missed the last Grand Slam when he sat out the French Open with an undisclosed injury.

Once No. 3 in the world, Raonic has seen his ranking plummet over the last couple of years because of a litany of injuries. But he had seen his ranking rise this year, and his trip to the final in Stuttgart moved him up four spots to No. 31.

More from Sportsnet
Raonic climbs to 31st in ATP rankings, Federer reclaims top spot
Canadian Press
Federer stretches winning streak on grass to 17 in Halle
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.