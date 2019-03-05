Report: Genie Bouchard’s Super Bowl date story to become movie

In this Feb. 15, 2017 photo, Genie Bouchard, left, sits with her blind date, John Goehrke, right, during the first half of an NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Genie Bouchard’s Super Bowl date story has made it to Hollywood.

According to Deadline’s Amanda N’Duka, Fox 2000 is set to produce a movie based on the bet that won one of Bouchard’s fans a date with the Canadian tennis star after the New England Patriots‘ historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Bouchard will reportedly serve as an executive producer on the film, which will address modern-day relationships and dating in the digital world.

A Patriots fan, John Goehrke replied to a tweet from Bouchard during Super Bowl LI in 2017, when the Falcons still had the lead, asking if she would agree to go on a date with him should New England end up winning. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist seemed fairly confident in the Atlanta win, as her response was: “Sure.”

Bouchard kept her word and the two attended a Brooklyn Nets game a few weeks after the Super Bowl. Goehrke became largely known as “Super Bowl Bet Guy.”

According to Deadline, Diplomats writer Jonathan A. Abrams pitched the idea that was picked up by Fox 2000, and a few other producers are also set to work on the project.

