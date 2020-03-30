Report: Wimbledon 2020’s fate to be decided Wednesday

A meeting of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) board on Wednesday will determine whether the Wimbledon tennis championships will be held this season, but a top tennis official in Germany says there is “no doubt” the tournament will be cancelled.

Dirk Hordorff, vice-president of the German Tennis Federation, told Sky Sports that “The necessary decisions have already been made there and Wimbledon will decide to cancel on Wednesday.”

“This is necessary in the current situation,” he added. “It is completely unrealistic to imagine that, with the travel restrictions that we currently have, an international tennis tournament where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would travel [can happen]. That is unthinkable.”

AELTC announced last week that it was considering all options for the early summer tournament in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-week tournament is scheduled to begin June 29, but preparations start as early as April.

On March 18, both the ATP and WTA tennis federations announced the entire clay-court season had been cancelled and play would not resume until at least June 7. Player ranking points have also been frozen until June 7. The French Open, which is the final event on the clay-court schedule, moved from its May 24 start date to Sept. 20.

Wimbledon was last cancelled during the Second World War.

With files from the Associated Press.