Resilient Tsitsipas heeds valuable lesson from Nadal at Rogers Cup

TORONTO — Rafael Nadal bit the golden tip of his maple leaf trophy and smiled at the same time, which isn’t easy to do, and he held the pose for a good 10 seconds while more than a dozen cameras clicked on centre court, with confetti all around him.

The World No. 1 should be good at being a champion by now—Sunday’s win at the Rogers Cup was his incredible 80th ATP title in all, a straight-sets victory over rising Greek star, Stefanos Tsitsipas, in 1 hour and 42 minutes on a sunny afternoon, in front of a full house.

And so, about an hour after a match that started as a romp and ended with a thrilling tiebreaker, it was a little surprising to hear that Nadal was actually feeling a little nervous while serving to close out the match, up 5-4.

“I am a completely human person,” Nadal reminded the assembled media, sitting beside that white and gold trophy, which will join the other three Rogers Cups (though it’s not a cup at all) in his extensive hardware collection. “I get nervous and I miss it. And that’s it.

“After that, I accept the situation. Just fight back and try to stay positive. That’s what I did. And in the tie-break, I played a little bit better again.”

Up 6-4 in that second set tie-break, Nadal hammered a forehand cross-court winner, he dropped to his knees and screamed with glee while the fans rose to their feet, adoring him.

And thank goodness this one turned into a match. Early on, it looked like Nadal, 32, was going to cruise to an easy fifth win of the season, and on Tsitsipas’ 20th birthday, no less.

Wearing his bright pink shirt and matching head band, Tsitsipas had been 19 earlier this week when he stunned Novak Djokovic (his favourite moment of the week: “Beating Novak Djokovic,” he said, later, nodding) and defending champion Alex Zverev and Wimbledon runner up Kevin Anderson to arrive here at his first ATP final.

But early on, he appeared to be no match for Nadal, who stormed to victory in the first set, breaking Tsitsipas twice in the early goings. This was hardly a see-saw battle like Nadal’s previous three matches, and it was void of any drama, with only a handful of long rallies. When he took the first set, Nadal didn’t pump his fist or yell “Vamos!” or show any emotion whatsoever. He walked to his white court-side chair, straight-faced, clinical-like.

The World No. 1 wasn’t giving the birthday boy much: His passing shots were on, his winners painted the lines, he was hitting unreachable angles. Nadal called that first set “probably the best first set or the best set on the whole event for me.” Certainly it was his most dominant, a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by his opponent.

“He never cracks,” Tsitsipas said. “He will always grab you like a bulldog and always will have you — he will always make you suffer on the court.

“And it is amazing what he has built as a player. I mean, he was like, you know, normal like all of us, and he managed to become this beast, this monster that he is today.

“It is true. It is true. It’s not that I’m saying something that—that’s how you feel when you play against him.”

That doesn’t sound like much fun if you’re on the other side of the net. But Tsitsipas managed to get back into this match late in the second set. Nadal had gone up an early break to lead 2-0, and you had to wonder if this baby was going to be over in under an hour. But just as Tsitsipas had fought back all week in orchestrating upsets, the Greek kid was hardly going down without a fight.

“I didn’t wake up,” Tsitsipas said, with a grin, when it was suggested to him that maybe he did, in that second set. “I tried analyzing of what I was doing wrong. I tried remembering of how other opponents played against Rafa on hard courts, and that gave me an idea of how I should play against him.”

When Nadal was up 5-4 and serving for the match, “I played a horrible game, no?” the Spaniard said. “So yeah, after that, he started to play better. I got a little bit tight and nervous, and then he had a set point in that second set.”

Tsitsipas, who had plenty of crowd support throughout—thanks to a big Greek community in Toronto, and no doubt thanks to some Nadal fans who wanted to see a match—got this one back on serve, evening the set at 5-5 after breaking Nadal following a long back-and-forth rally that saw the world No. 1 send a backhand into the net.

Tsitsipas noticed the nerves, too. “He got tighter,” he said, of Nadal. “I just used it and took control of the point, and that’s how I broke him.”

As Tsitsipas walked to the sidelines, up 6-5 after winning his service game, he pumped his racquet up to get the crowd into it.

“I was very close to make something, and why not even win the third set?” Tsitsipas said. “So it’s a shame.”

It is, but he also acknowledged it was likely the best week of his life. He learned an important lesson on his birthday, too: “Of how much I have to work. How much gap there is between him and me in our games, and how much more I need to – I don’t know. I don’t want to be rude, but bust my ass more on the court.”

Nadal came into this tournament with a goal to win, but also with low expectations, following some time off. He hadn’t played on hard courts since January.

“The level of tennis haven’t been that high during the whole week, but I found a way,” he said. “And in the important moments, it’s true that I played with the right determination all the time. Well, not today in the 5-4.

“But is true. Suffering, without playing sometimes the best tennis, I managed to win a very important title, no? So that’s very, very important for me.”

To win when he’s at the top of his game, Nadal said, is amazing, but it’s also not as meaningful. “To be able to manage to win a lot of matches when you were not playing that well, and especially in big events, that makes a big difference,” he said. “So this victory have a bigger value for me than others.”

Before he left Aviva Centre, Nadal stopped in at the end-of-tournament party for volunteers, a surprise drop-in to say thank you, to tell them to enjoy themselves, to remind them this tournament couldn’t have gone on without them.

What a champion the World No. 1 from Spain is. And for the incredible 80th time.