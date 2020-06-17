Rogers Cup Rewind Watch Party: Denis Shapovalov re-lives upset over Rafael Nadal

denis-shapovalov-celebrates-rogers-cup

Canada's Denis Shapovalov salutes the crowd after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain during round of sixteen play at the Rogers Cup on Thursday August 10, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

Join the Rogers Cup Rewind Watch Party on Wednesday to re-live one of the biggest upsets in the history of the men’s tournament with Denis Shapovalov, the man who pulled it off.

Starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sportsnet’s YouTube and Facebook pages, re-live Shapovalov’s 2017 upset of Rafael Nadal as hosts Caroline Cameron and Arash Madani are joined by Shapovalov, Canada’s Davis Cup captain Martin Laurendeau and other guests.

(To get in on the conversation and ask Shapovalov a question, join the stream on YouTube)

