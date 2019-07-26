Rublev stuns top-seed Thiem in Hamburg Open quarters

dominic_thiem_plays_a_forehand

Dominic Thiem. (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

HAMBURG — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was upset by Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open, losing 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) Friday.

Rublev, who beat a top-10 player for only the second time, recovered from two breaks in the first set to eliminate the two-time French Open finalist.

The 78th-ranked Rublev will next face either third-seeded Fabio Fognini or Pablo Carreno Busta.

Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili also advanced, beating Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-3. The fourth-seeded Georgian will next face either second-seeded Alexander Zverev or Filip Krajinovic.

