Ruud, Delbonis advance at Chile Open, Cuevas out

Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball to Pedro Sousa of Portugal during the ATP Argentina Open final match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Gustavo Garello/AP)

SANTIAGO, Chile — Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway advanced to Chile Open quarterfinals Wednesday, beating local favourite Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 7-5 in the clay-court event.

Ruud, the Argentina Open winner this month, will face seventh seeded Federico Delbonis of Argentina, a 7-6 (1), 6-3 winner over Italy’s Salvatore Caruso.

Fourth-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay was eliminated, falling 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) to Argentinia’s Renzo Olivo.

Olivo will face sixth-seeded Hugo Dellien of Bolivia. Dellien beat Chile’s Marcelo Barrios Vera 6-3, 7-6 (2).

