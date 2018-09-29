Sabalenka beats Kontaveit in Wuhan final

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

WUHAN, China — Aryna Sabalenka beat Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-3, 6-3 to win the Wuhan Open title on Saturday.

Sabalenka capitalized on her superior service game in their first meeting, winning 78 per cent of first serve points without facing a single break point.

"You’re always nervous before the final because it’s different," said Sabalenka. "But on the court I was pretty comfortable. I was confident with myself."

The 20-year-old Belarusian now has her second career title in as many months, with her first win coming at New Haven in August. She will move up to a career high No. 16 in the world rankings.

More from Sportsnet
Fognini going for fourth ATP title of the year in Chengdu
Associated Press
Herbert saves two match points to reach Shenzhen final
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.