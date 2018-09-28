Sabalenka, Kontaveit to face off in Wuhan Open final

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus. (Kevin Hagen/AP)

WUHAN, China — Aryna Sabalenka and Anett Kontaveit will play for the Wuhan Open title.

Sabalenka beat Ashleigh Barty 7-6 (2), 6-4 Friday, while Kontaveit defeated Wang Qiang 6-2, 2-1 when the Chinese player retired with a left thigh injury.

"I wanted to hold on game after game, perhaps hoping for a miracle," Wang said. "My physical body couldn’t give me a miracle."

